Reports suggesting Starmer and Johnson argued after PMQs denied

Published: 4:00 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM February 3, 2021

Reports suggesting there was an argument between Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer after Prime Minister's Questions have been denied.

The two leaders had clashed in the Commons after the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of repeatedly calling for the UK to stay in the European Medicines Agency after Brexit, suggesting such a move would have hampered the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The Labour leader and Johnson were seen walking out of the Commons together following the terse session and continued their conversation while standing just outside the chamber.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by The Sun, the political rivals were seen having a “heated discussion” about the prime minister’s EMA remarks, which Starmer called "complete nonsense", allegedly resulting in Sir Keir being “led away” by ally and Labour whip Chris Matheson.

But Matheson called the eyewitnesses’ claims “absolute bollocks”, adding: “There was a brief chat and then Keir and I left together.

“Nothing more to it than that.”

A Labour source said: “They had a perfectly reasonable conversation as they often do after PMQs.”

Asked about the alleged altercation, Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said: “I have seen the reports but I haven’t seen the prime minister since he went to the chamber so I can’t confirm or deny that.”