Keir Starmer warns there is no prospect of a Brexit extension
- Credit: PA
The Brexit transition period will not be extended, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as he told businesses that it is now down to Boris Johnson to deliver on his promise.
Sir Keir struck a strongly more pro-business tone than his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn as he spoke at the CBI conference.
Sir Keir, who backed Remain in the referendum, said: “There is no prospect of an extension.
“There was never going to be a vote in parliament on it.
“There was no way of it being forced and that is why I say to the prime minister, ‘You promised a deal, get on with it’.
You may also want to watch:
“The outstanding issues are capable of being resolved. They need to be resolved in the national interest.
“The prime minister went to the country last December with one central commitment and that was that he had got a Brexit deal already – oven ready – and now he needs to deliver on it because the impact on businesses, communities and the whole country will be profound if he fails to make good on that commitment.”
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 3 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 4 The key times for the US election results
- 5 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 6 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 7 Keir Starmer warns there is no prospect of a Brexit extension
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 10 James O'Brien says Boris Johnson and ministers 'psychologically incapable of approaching anything as if it's not a fight'
The UK is set to leave the Brexit transition period on December 31, but talks on a future trade agreement have proved highly problematic.
Sir Keir said that Labour wanted to work with business.
He said: “A Labour government led by me will be pro-business. Working with businesses and recognising businesses for what they are.”
Sir Keir said that Covid called for a “rethink” about the economy and said he would do that with business.
Asked about nationalisation, Sir Keir said: “If you look at rail, there are real problems with the franchises that have been running in the last few years.
“We are now in a changed situation and the vast majority of the public want to see rail in some sort of common ownership and I support that.”
He added: “I don’t think it’s a one size fits all, but I do think there are clear examples of where – criminal justice would be one of them – where simply privatising has not worked.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.