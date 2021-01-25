Keir Starmer self-isolates for third time after coming into contact with Covid case
- Credit: Parliament Live
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sir Keir wrote on Twitter: "This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
"I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday."
