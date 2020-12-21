Keir Starmer told rejoin policy 'for the foreseeable future' would be 'suicide mission'

Published: 10:16 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 10:20 AM December 21, 2020

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Anti-Brexit 'Trust the People' march and People's Vote rally - Credit: PA

A leading trade unionist has said that Labour adapting a rejoin policy "for the foreseeable future" would be a "suicide mission".

Paul Embery. a trade unionist with the FBU and NUJ, claimed that the Labour Party needs to accept that "we've got to stay out of the EU" in a warning to Keir Starmer.

Speaking to the Express, he explained: "I think any attempt by the Labour Party to rejoin the EU I think will be absolutely disastrous, I think it'd be fatal.

"For the foreseeable future, a good number of years, the Labour Party has got to accept that we're out of the EU and there's no going back in.

"And so everyone in the party has got to get that message.

"There are people in the party who are fanatically pro-EU, and it will go against everything that they believe in to accept that we're out and we're staying out but they've got to.

"If they're serious about re-engaging those lost Red Wall voters they've got to.

"And there's no room for self-indulgence on this.

"We're out of the EU, we've got to stay out of the EU, and any policy trying to get us back in would be a suicide mission."