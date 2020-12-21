News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Keir Starmer told rejoin policy 'for the foreseeable future' would be 'suicide mission'

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 10:16 AM December 21, 2020    Updated: 10:20 AM December 21, 2020
Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Anti-Brexit 'Trust the People' march and People's Vote rally

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the Anti-Brexit 'Trust the People' march and People's Vote rally - Credit: PA

A leading trade unionist has said that Labour adapting a rejoin policy "for the foreseeable future" would be a "suicide mission".

Paul Embery. a trade unionist with the FBU and NUJ, claimed that the Labour Party needs to accept that "we've got to stay out of the EU" in a warning to Keir Starmer.

Speaking to the Express, he explained: "I think any attempt by the Labour Party to rejoin the EU I think will be absolutely disastrous, I think it'd be fatal.

"For the foreseeable future, a good number of years, the Labour Party has got to accept that we're out of the EU and there's no going back in.

"And so everyone in the party has got to get that message.

"There are people in the party who are fanatically pro-EU, and it will go against everything that they believe in to accept that we're out and we're staying out but they've got to.

You may also want to watch:

"If they're serious about re-engaging those lost Red Wall voters they've got to.

"And there's no room for self-indulgence on this.

Most Read

  1. 1 Andrew Marr rips into Matt Hancock for 'playing politics' over coronavirus
  2. 2 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
  3. 3 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
  1. 4 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  2. 5 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit
  3. 6 James O'Brien urges public to 'wake up' to 'lies' spread by government ahead of Brexit decision
  4. 7 French ban on UK freight hauliers 'slightly surprising', says Grant Shapps
  5. 8 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
  6. 9 EU MEP in dig at Boris Johnson says Brexit Britain will be 'back inside the European family' in decades
  7. 10 Remainers in 'told you so' moment as clip surfaces of miles-long Brexit lorry queue in Kent

"We're out of the EU, we've got to stay out of the EU, and any policy trying to get us back in would be a suicide mission."

Labour Party
Brexit
Keir Starmer

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium, for a dinner with European Commission president U

Brexit

Can a deal be done? Timeline of the Brexit saga

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
International trade secretary Liz Truss speaking on Politics Live

Elizabeth Truss

Liz Truss' equalities speech removed from government site over Foucault...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
German MEP Theresa Reintke 

Brexit | Video

German MEP tells UK government route to 'best trade deal' is to remain...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Evgeny Lebedev

Video

Russian friend of Boris Johnson takes seat in House of Lords

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus