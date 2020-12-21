Keir Starmer told rejoin policy 'for the foreseeable future' would be 'suicide mission'
- Credit: PA
A leading trade unionist has said that Labour adapting a rejoin policy "for the foreseeable future" would be a "suicide mission".
Paul Embery. a trade unionist with the FBU and NUJ, claimed that the Labour Party needs to accept that "we've got to stay out of the EU" in a warning to Keir Starmer.
Speaking to the Express, he explained: "I think any attempt by the Labour Party to rejoin the EU I think will be absolutely disastrous, I think it'd be fatal.
"For the foreseeable future, a good number of years, the Labour Party has got to accept that we're out of the EU and there's no going back in.
"And so everyone in the party has got to get that message.
"There are people in the party who are fanatically pro-EU, and it will go against everything that they believe in to accept that we're out and we're staying out but they've got to.
You may also want to watch:
"If they're serious about re-engaging those lost Red Wall voters they've got to.
"And there's no room for self-indulgence on this.
Most Read
- 1 Andrew Marr rips into Matt Hancock for 'playing politics' over coronavirus
- 2 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 3 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 4 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 5 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit
- 6 James O'Brien urges public to 'wake up' to 'lies' spread by government ahead of Brexit decision
- 7 French ban on UK freight hauliers 'slightly surprising', says Grant Shapps
- 8 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
- 9 EU MEP in dig at Boris Johnson says Brexit Britain will be 'back inside the European family' in decades
- 10 Remainers in 'told you so' moment as clip surfaces of miles-long Brexit lorry queue in Kent
"We're out of the EU, we've got to stay out of the EU, and any policy trying to get us back in would be a suicide mission."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.