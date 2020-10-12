Video
Keir Starmer says it's wrong for MPs to be given pay rise
- Credit: LBC
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised proposals for MPs to receive an inflation-busting pay rise next April.
The independent body which sets MPs’ salaries has proposed continuing to link their pay packets to wage growth in the public sector.
That could result in a pay rise of more than £3,300, taking their salaries to more than £85,000.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) is consulting on the scheme, which would use October’s three-month average public sector wage growth as the benchmark.
Although the exact figure is not yet known, September’s data would give MPs a 4.1% increase and Ipsa acknowledged that whatever the figure ends up being “it is likely to exceed the rate of inflation”.
You may also want to watch:
Sir Keir told LBC radio: “We shouldn’t have it.”
The Labour leader said the decisions had been “parcelled out to an independent body so that MPs don’t decide for themselves what they get paid, but that’s mitigation, it’s not an excuse”.
Most Read
- 1 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 2 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 4 Matt Hancock denies breaking 10pm curfew as government source insists he did make tasteless joke
- 5 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 6 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 7 Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
- 8 Self-imposed Brexit deadline will determine the era of 'Johnsonism'
- 9 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 10 Former Tory chancellor says Keir Starmer is 'immediately' ready for No 10 in warning to former colleagues
“I think this year of all years, people would say that money, if it’s available, should be spent on key workers, those who’ve been on the front line through this pandemic.”
He added that there should be a cross-party discussion about what to do “because I suspect there’s lots of MPs that feel it just isn’t right”.
Richard Lloyd, Ipsa’s interim chairman, said the body has a statutory duty to review MPs’ pay in the first year of each parliament.
Major reviews were carried out in 2012, 2013 and 2015, with technical adjustments in 2018.
“Given the huge economic uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic, we do not think it is right to depart from this approach now,” he said.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.