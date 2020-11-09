Keir Starmer warns Labour left that unity is needed to replicate Joe Biden win
- Credit: PA Wire
Keir Starmer has reflected on Joe Biden's win in America by warning the Labour Party that only a "broad coalition" can help recreate the win in Britain in 2024.
Starmer used a Guardian article to point out a series of observations from Biden's win in America, and his success in denying Donald Trump a second win.
In an attempt to position himself as Britain's Biden, he wrote: "In electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the American people have voted for a better, more optimistic future: for unity over division, hope over fear and integrity over dishonesty. The new president has promised to restore the U.S.’s alliances and fill the void in global leadership. Britain should welcome this.”
And he issued a barbed reference to the problems facing his own party, as he pointed out that Biden only succeeded by healing divisions between factions in the Democrats.
Alluding to Red Wall seats in Britain which fell under Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader wrote,: “This election also had stark lessons for those of us who want to see progressive values triumph over the forces of division and despair.
“The Democrats’ path to victory was paved by a broad coalition, including many of the states and communities that four years ago turned away from them.”
And in a warning to Boris Johnson, he pointed out that the new US president will be an advocate for the Good Friday Agreement.
He explained: “We will soon have a president in the Oval Office who has been a passionate advocate for the preservation of the Good Friday Agreement.
"He, like governments across the world, will take a dim view if our prime minister ploughs ahead with proposals to undermine that agreement. If the government is serious about a reset in its relationship with the United States, then it should take an early first step and drop these proposals.”
