Keir Starmer to take part in PMQs virtually as he self-isolates
- Credit: PA
Sir Keir Starmer will grill Boris Johnson from home as he takes part in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) remotely while isolating after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus.
The Labour leader will appear on screens in the Commons, weeks after the first virtual PMQs took place while Johnson self-isolated.
This time, the prime minister will attend in person before flying to Brussels for dinner with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to try to make a breakthrough on post-Brexit trade negotiations.
Sir Keir’s 14 days indoors, which is expected to end on Tuesday, is his second period of isolation.
In September, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner took Sir Keir’s place in PMQs as remote participation at that point was restricted.
The prime minister was forced to take part virtually in two weeks of PMQs, his first on November 18, after coming into contact with Tory MP Lee Anderson who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
