Labour MP reprimanded after suggesting Boris Johnson is 'recreating Nazi Germany'
A Labour MP has been reprimanded by Sir Keir Starmer after accusations he suggested Boris Johnson was "recreating Nazi Germany".
Junior shadow frontbencher Bill Esterson shared a tweet suggesting the prime minister was steering the country "to a very dangerous place".
Esterton tweeted: "My dad’s family is Jewish.
"We have no idea how many of our relatives were murdered in the holocaust.
“I fear Johnson’s actions are leading us to a very dangerous place.”
The tweet has since been removed.
The Tories were quick to seize on the comments with co-chairman Amanda Milling saying: "This is frankly shocking from a member of Keir Starmer’s shadow team.
“It’s an outrageous insult to all those who suffered at the hands of the Nazis and offensive to those who voted to leave the EU.
“As usual Labour are out of touch with the British people. Will Keir condemn?”
LBC presenter Nick Ferrari interviewed Labour leader Starmer and raised the tweet from Esterson.
He said: "He's linked to a tweet accusing the prime minister of recreating Nazi Germany... "
He continued: "Have you had a conversation with your colleague Mr Esterson?"
Sir Keir said deleting the tweet was "the right thing to do" and that "it shouldn't have been put up in the first place".
He went on to say the episode should serve as a lesson for all politicians: "Leave the Twitter button alone."
