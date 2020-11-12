Labour Leavers demand 'apology' from Keir Starmer for opposing Brexit
- Credit: PA
A series of Brexiteers in the Labour Party are demanding an apology from Keir Starmer for opposing Brexit when he was in charge of the party's policy.
The former Jeremy Corbyn frontbenchers say that Starmer cannot rebuild trust with "red wall" voters without "settling of accounts" on the issue.
Laura Smith, Jon Trickett, and Ian Lavery have claimed that Starmer is attempting to "whitewash" his position on Brexit after backing Remain.
Writing for the HuffPo, they said: “We would like to offer some comradely advice to the new leader.
“Firstly, he should not bury under the carpet his role in Brexit. It will come back to bite him and Labour. Building trust is critical.
“Secondly, to win back working people, he needs to listen. Focus groups only tell you what you want to hear.”
You may also want to watch:
“We do not believe that the party can move on until it has put this issue behind us.
“For those who will say that the matter is behind us and we should move on, we say it will not do to whitewash or to ignore the recent past.”
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Cummings could resign after spin doctor forced out of Downing Street
- 2 Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for Boris Johnson
- 3 Historian exasperated as Brexiteer likens Joe Biden support for Ireland to IRA sympathy
- 4 Brexiteer claims Trump's lawyers convinced him not to send ill-advised letter to Biden
- 5 Former Labour MP says he's 'proud' to have helped stop Jeremy Corbyn win election
- 6 Tory MPs fume as 'Dominic Cummings' puppet' expected to receive promotion
- 7 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
- 8 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 9 Joe Biden issues Brexit warning in post-election call with Boris Johnson
- 10 EU sets seven-day deadline for Brexit talks as official warns of 'real problems'
They said Labour voters "all deserve an explanation" for moving the party towards a second referendum and said it had caused issues with campaigners on the doorsteps.
They add: “It must be a settling of accounts with Leavers, of course – but also with the Remainers, some of whom were falsely led to believe that we might be able to Remain.
“And we must apologise to our activists who often had very difficult encounters on the doorsteps. We must pledge not to attempt to overturn a similar democratic vote in the way we did.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.