Keir Starmer to hold first televised press conference as Labour leader

Published: 3:26 PM October 13, 2020 Updated: 3:59 PM October 13, 2020

Labour leader Keir Starmer is to hold his first televised press conference in response to Monday's Downing Street press briefing.

Whilst Johnson fronted this week's event alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chancellor Rishi Sunak, he is not expected to front the new 'White House' style press briefings starting soon.

Johnson has hired former journalist Allegra Stratton as Downing Street's new press secretary to lead his own press conferences.

However, the opposition leader will today front the event himself, taking questions from journalists via video link.

Starmer is likely to be pressed by journalists on his response to the government's new tiered system for dealing with the coronavirus, as well as allegations Number 10 is no longer following the science after Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) suggested a three-week 'circuit break' lockdown.

His briefing will take place at 5pm and is likely to be carried by news channels.



