Poll
Brexit and coronavirus crises see Labour jolt ahead of Tories in new polling
- Credit: Aaron Chown
Brexit and the coronavirus crisis has seen Labour jolt past the Tories in the latest YouGov voter intention poll.
Keir Starmer's party now sits four percentage points ahead of the Tory Party gaining 41% of the vote - a four point jump from the last survey conducted on December 15-16.
Meanwhile, the Tories suffered a two point dip - leaving them on 37% - while the Liberal Democrats and the Greens both lost one per cent.
MORE: How Boris Johnson managed to overturn his polling success in fewer than 12 months
MORE: Boris Johnson faces 'wipeout' in 'Red Wall' seats at next general election, new polling suggests
Some 51% of Britons also said they favoured prolonging the Brexit transition period - a seven per cent spike from the last survey taken 11 days ago.
This follows news a growing number of Leave supporters now regret voting for Brexit.
A YouGov poll on December 16 showed that the number of Leave voters who think voting Brexit was "wrong" rose to 10-13% - an all-time high since recording taking began in August 2016 showing regret over the vote at just 2-4%.
You may also want to watch:
In addition, the polling found 51% of Britons now think it was the wrong voting to leave, compared to 40% who think it was the right thing to do.
YouGov believes the shift in attitude comes from a greater number of younger voters - who are more likely to be pro-Remain - coming of age.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 2 Cabinet minister indicates Brexit deal could be close
- 3 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
- 4 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 5 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 6 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
- 7 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- 8 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 9 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- 10 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.