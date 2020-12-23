Brexit and coronavirus crises see Labour jolt ahead of Tories in new polling

Poll

Published: 12:18 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 12:25 PM December 23, 2020

Brexit and the coronavirus crisis has seen Labour jolt past the Tories in the latest YouGov voter intention poll.

Meanwhile, the Tories suffered a two point dip - leaving them on 37% - while the Liberal Democrats and the Greens both lost one per cent.

Full Figures:



LAB: 41% (+4)

CON: 37% (-2)

LDM: 5% (-1)

GRN: 5% (-1)

SNP: 5% (=)

BXP: 4% (=)



Via @YouGov, 21-22 Dec.

Changes w/ 15-16 Dec. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) December 23, 2020

Some 51% of Britons also said they favoured prolonging the Brexit transition period - a seven per cent spike from the last survey taken 11 days ago.

On extending the Brexit transition period:



Support: 51% (+7)

Oppose: 33% (-3)



via @YouGov, 22 Dec

Chgs. w/ 11 Dechttps://t.co/zl0YD81NrC — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) December 22, 2020

This follows news a growing number of Leave supporters now regret voting for Brexit.

A YouGov poll on December 16 showed that the number of Leave voters who think voting Brexit was "wrong" rose to 10-13% - an all-time high since recording taking began in August 2016 showing regret over the vote at just 2-4%.

In addition, the polling found 51% of Britons now think it was the wrong voting to leave, compared to 40% who think it was the right thing to do.

YouGov believes the shift in attitude comes from a greater number of younger voters - who are more likely to be pro-Remain - coming of age.