Labour gain seat from Tories in David Cameron's backyard
- Credit: Getty Images
Labour have gained a county council seat from the Conservatives in Chipping Norton, in the affluent Cotswold area where former prime minister David Cameron lives.
The seat was won by Geoff Saul, who also represented the area on West Oxfordshire District Council, taking the seat with 1,528 votes (42.6%) with Conservative Maz Holland getting 1,468 (40.9%).
The Green Party's Malcolm Wilson Brown received 390 votes (10.9%) while Ivan Aguado Melet, for the Lib Dems, received 201 votes (5.6%).
Cameron and Lex Greensill, founder of the now-collapsed finance firm for which Cameron was an adviser, are both to give evidence before MPs this week.
It will be the first time the pair have spoken publicly about the collapse of the company and the lobbying the ex-Tory leader did over access to government Covid loans.
