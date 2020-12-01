Government accuses Labour of 'playing politics' by abstaining on tier system

Published: 8:51 AM December 1, 2020

Labour leader Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. - Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party would be abstaining in Tuesday’s Commons vote on the coronavirus restrictions, prompting accusations from the government the opposition is "playing politics".

Starmer said: “Coronavirus remains a serious threat to the public’s health and that’s why Labour accept the need for continued restrictions. We will always act in the national interest, so we will not vote against these restrictions in parliament tomorrow.

“However, I remain deeply concerned that Boris Johnson’s government has failed to use this latest lockdown to put a credible health and economic plan in place.

“We still don’t have a functioning testing system, public health messaging is confused, and businesses across the country are crying out for more effective economic support to get them through the winter months. It is short-term government incompetence that is causing long-term damage to the British economy.

“It is imperative that the government gets control of the virus so that our NHS can be protected and our economy recovers faster.”

You may also want to watch:

The government responded by accusing Labour of “playing politics” in the midst of the pandemic.

“This pandemic is one of the biggest challenges facing the country in decades and Labour have decided to abstain on it,” a No 10 spokesman said.

“While Keir Starmer claims he offers new leadership, it’s clear to all that he actually offers no leadership at all.

“Keir Starmer is playing politics in the middle of a global pandemic instead of working with the government to find a way through this difficult time for the British people.”