Government accuses Labour of 'playing politics' by abstaining on tier system
- Credit: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party would be abstaining in Tuesday’s Commons vote on the coronavirus restrictions, prompting accusations from the government the opposition is "playing politics".
Starmer said: “Coronavirus remains a serious threat to the public’s health and that’s why Labour accept the need for continued restrictions. We will always act in the national interest, so we will not vote against these restrictions in parliament tomorrow.
“However, I remain deeply concerned that Boris Johnson’s government has failed to use this latest lockdown to put a credible health and economic plan in place.
“We still don’t have a functioning testing system, public health messaging is confused, and businesses across the country are crying out for more effective economic support to get them through the winter months. It is short-term government incompetence that is causing long-term damage to the British economy.
“It is imperative that the government gets control of the virus so that our NHS can be protected and our economy recovers faster.”
You may also want to watch:
The government responded by accusing Labour of “playing politics” in the midst of the pandemic.
“This pandemic is one of the biggest challenges facing the country in decades and Labour have decided to abstain on it,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Most Read
- 1 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
- 2 'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet
- 3 Nicola Sturgeon vows to stop 'Boris Johnson and his band of Brexiteers' dictating Scotland's future
- 4 Minister says it is 'possible' Brexit talks could be extended beyond transition period
- 5 Piers Morgan tells minister he is 'breaching democratic duty' in bust-up over show boycott
- 6 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 7 Labour frontbencher calls for Boris Johnson's PMQs answers to be labelled as 'fiction'
- 8 Downing Street refuses to compromise in Brexit talks
- 9 Internet users propose blue plaque for David Cameron for contribution to Brexit
- 10 New Vote Leave veteran walks out of Downing Street after Dominic Cummings departure
“While Keir Starmer claims he offers new leadership, it’s clear to all that he actually offers no leadership at all.
“Keir Starmer is playing politics in the middle of a global pandemic instead of working with the government to find a way through this difficult time for the British people.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.