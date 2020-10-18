Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to deliver 'oven-ready deal' he promised
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to deliver the “oven-ready” Brexit deal he had promised.
Sir Keir told the BBC’s Politics Wales show the UK gGovernment should sit down and talk to the EU about differences on fishing quotas and state aid.
“I think it is very important that the remaining issues are negotiated, and we get an agreement. We need to, the clock is ticking,” he said.
“We need this agreement in the national interest. The prime minister said he had an oven-ready deal. He should get on and deliver that.”
Asked whether the UK government should “compromise” on fishing and state aid, Sir Keir Starmer replied: “Negotiation is all about compromise. Its reaching agreement on things that the parties didn’t agree on at the start of the process.
“I don’t think it is impossible to reach agreement on state aid and fisheries and both parties should get around the table and resolve those outstanding issues.”
Asked whether he was calling for “flexibility” from the UK government, Sir Keir said: “Of course I am.
“These are negotiations, there has to be flexibility. If there isn’t flexibility there won’t be an agreement.
“What I am saying is get back round the table, these issues can be resolved, a deal is in the national interest.
“The prime minister said he had an oven-ready deal, get on and deliver it.”
