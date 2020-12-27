Shadow ministers prepare to resign after Keir Starmer instructs them to vote for Brexit deal

Published: 10:27 AM December 27, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 27, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a virtual speech on Scotland, devolution and the United Kingdom, at Labour Party headquarters in London. - Credit: PA

Members of Labour's frontbench are preparing to rebel and resign over Keir Starmer's instruction to vote for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The Labour leader is facing a revolt after he said on Christmas Eve he will back the agreement even though he has doubts about the deal.

"We seem to be making a stand over a Conservative project. It is deeply uncomfortable for some MPs," one MP told the Guardian.

Another said: “We are being asked to support a Boris Johnson deal that is full of holes, on issues of security, fishing rights or level playing fields. Plus, it is going to go through anyway on Tory votes alone. I do not understand Keir’s position.”

The frontbenchers are hoping the party would settle on abstaining on the proposals instead.

On the backbenches those including Rupa Huq, Kevin Brennan, Neil Coyle, Clive Efford and Geraint Davies have all signalled they would not be prepared to follow the whip's instruction to vote for the bill.

You may also want to watch:

One MP told the newspaper: "It was claimed that we were all needed to ensure the deal passes, but we know that this is not going to be a meaningful' vote.

"It's a straw man argument and I found it patronising to have it put up as a defence of the party's position."

Starmer explained his decision on Christmas Eve shortly after the agreement was announced.

He explained: “At a moment of such national significance, it is not credible for Labour to be on the sidelines.

“That is why I can say today that when this deal comes before parliament, Labour will accept it and vote for it.”



