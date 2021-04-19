News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

Labour leader kicked out of pub in Bath

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 1:36 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM April 19, 2021
Video footage shows the landlord forcing out the Labour leader's crew

Video footage shows the landlord forcing out the Labour leader's crew - Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to leave a pub in Bath by its landlord, while on a walkabout in the city.

The landlord shouted “that man is not allowed in my pub” and “get out of my pub” as Sir Keir, wearing a black face mask, walked out of the door, with the incident captured on camera by reporters.

Asking for ten seconds of his time after the incident, Starmer could be heard telling the landlord afterwards that he "really did not lectures" on frontline staff during the pandemic.




Keir Starmer

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben Elliot, and his wife Mary-Clare, in November 2018

Mandrake

Prosecution threat for Tories' co-chairman

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson poses for a 2019 photograph in front of a Union flag

Conservative Party

Boris Johnson proposes saving United Kingdom with 'Project Love' plan

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

EU president faces fresh calls to resign over 'disastrous' Covid vaccine...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Sir Alan Duncan (L) and  Boris Johnson (R) walk down Whitehall on March 29, 2017 - the day Theresa May triggered Article 50

Boris Johnson | Opinion

Alan Duncan should have spoken out sooner about Boris Johnson

Mitch Benn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus