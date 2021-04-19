Video
Labour leader kicked out of pub in Bath
- Credit: PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to leave a pub in Bath by its landlord, while on a walkabout in the city.
The landlord shouted “that man is not allowed in my pub” and “get out of my pub” as Sir Keir, wearing a black face mask, walked out of the door, with the incident captured on camera by reporters.
Asking for ten seconds of his time after the incident, Starmer could be heard telling the landlord afterwards that he "really did not lectures" on frontline staff during the pandemic.
