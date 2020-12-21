Keir Starmer rejects Labour supporting calls for a Brexit extension
- Credit: PA
Labour leader Keir Starmer has rejected supporting calls for a Brexit extension during the coronavirus crisis - saying that he wants Boris Johnson to deliver his deal.
Asked if he would support an extension, he said he wants Boris Johnson to prove he can 'get Brexit done' with his 'oven-ready deal'.
He explained: “I don’t want an extension – I want the deal. The prime minister promised a deal. He said he had an “oven-ready deal”. He needs to get on and deliver that.
“And just delaying it further isn’t going to help with the great uncertainty there already is for businesses. So, I say to the prime minister, get on and deliver the deal that you promised. Get on and deliver it this week, today, tomorrow, and then we can recall parliament and deal with it.”
MORE: Labour must let the Tories carry the can for Brexit on their own
MORE: Keir Starmer told rejoin policy 'for the foreseeable future' would be 'suicide mission'
He added: “Businesses I’ve spoken to in Scotland and actually across the UK are tearing their hair out on that uncertainty because the government is saying to them ‘prepare for this, prepare for that’. But they don’t know what they’re preparing for.
You may also want to watch:
“Their strong message to me is get the deal done. That’s what you promised. End the uncertainty and let us get on with the preparation. They’re equally clear that no deal would be a very bad outcome and a complete failure of the government.”
A growing number of politicians are now calling for an extended transition period - with voices including senior Tory MPs and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Most Read
- 1 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 2 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 3 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2014 prediction proven right
- 4 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 5 The big Brexit lie has been rumbled
- 6 EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally pathetic'
- 7 Brexiteer MP pilloried after accusing France of acting like 'dictators' over Dover Port blockade
- 8 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 9 Tory MP calls on Matt Hancock to resign following new Tier 4 Covid restrictions
- 10 Senior Tory MP calls for Brexit extension saying it's 'time for maturity'
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.