Second shop owner bans Tory MPs who voted against free school meals motion

Published: 9:45 AM October 27, 2020

Undated handout photo of a sign on the door of the Runner's Centre in Lancaster, where the owner Ian Bailey has barred local MP David Morris after he voted not to extend free school meals over half term. - Credit: PA

A shop in Lancaster has become the second business banning Tory MPs after they voted against extending free school meals over the holidays.

Ian Bailey, who owns The Runners Centre, has barred local MP David Morris after he voted with 231 Tory MPs to reject a motion to feed hungry children over school holidays.

This comes after chancellor Rishi Sunak and other Teeside MPs were banned "for life" from a pub near Middlesbrough.

Bailey placed a poster on the front of his shop warning Morris and any other MPs who voted "to starve children" to stay away.

The poster read: "David Morris MP is barred from entering this store for voting to starve children. Thatcher starved the miners… Morris is starving the minors."

David Morris in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. - Credit: Parliament TV

Bailey told PA news: "I don’t want his business and I don’t want any other Tory MP’s business or any politician who voted against feeding the neediest.

“Everybody’s suffering with this pandemic… for the government to vote against a basic principle of feeding minors is just so far below the belt."

He then called on Morris to match his donation of £500 to a local food bank.

"I can ill afford it. I run my own business and things are challenging but I’m putting my money where my mouth is," he added.

"The money we would have spent on holiday but we’re going to give to the food bank and make sure those less fortunate are going to be looked after."

Sunak, alongside Tory MPs Matt Vickers, Simon Clarke, and Jacob Young, were banned from The Mill in Stokesley, near Middlesbrough, for "life" following last week's vote.

Southend West MP Sir David Amess became the centre of a protest when members of a local grassroots movement left empty plates with messages outside his office.

Another Tory backbencher, Selaine Saxby, has faced calls to resign after telling businesses which have stepped in to provide free meals in her constituency of North Devon not to apply for government support.

Taking to Facebook, Saxby wrote: "I am delighted that our local businesses have bounced back so much after lockdown they are able to give away food for free, and very much hope they will not be seeking any further government support."

She later said she was sorry if the comment "deeply offended" anyone but stopped short of a full apology.