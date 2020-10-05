Laurence Fox accused of hypocrisy after boycotting Sainsbury's over its support for Black History Month

Published: 4:30 PM October 5, 2020 Updated: 5:22 PM October 5, 2020

Laurence Fox has been labelled a hypocrite after vowing to boycott Sainsbury's because of its support for Black History Month.

The 42-year-old actor accused the supermarket of promoting "racial segregation and discrimination" during a Twitter rant on Sunday.

Fox's post came after the supermarket chain announced it would be marking Black History Month, an annual observance of black history and culture.

In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "We are proud to celebrate Black History Month together with our Black colleagues, customers and communities and we will not tolerate racism.

"We proudly represent and serve our diverse society and anyone who does not want to shop with an inclusive retailer is welcome to shop elsewhere."

Fox replied: "Dear @sainsburys I won’t be shopping in your supermarket ever again whilst you promote racial segregation and discrimination. I sincerely hope others join me. RT #BoycottSainsburys."

Fox, who recently launched his own political party called The Reclaim Party, was accused of supporting cancel culture, the very notion actively campaigns against.

Writer James Felton: "Wait, did you just cancel Sainsbury's?"

Former Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy added: "Look at you, cancelling Sainsbury. *sucks teeth*."

"For someone who goes on and on about woke culture and #snowflakes, he doesn't half whinge about things he doesn't agree with #lozzathesnowflake," wrote one user.

"How do you get to the conclusion that Sainsbury's promoting racial segregation and discrimination? That's literally the opposite of what their statement says," added another.

Others were less phased by the actor's comments.

@FunSoph added: "Thank heavens!! No more having to wade through Laurence's salty tears to get my taleggio."

Someone quipped: "Can I have your Nectar points?"

Football club Punjabi Whites wrote: "For heavens sake don't tell him who own #Asda."

One supporter chimed in: "I agree with loads of what you say, so this is not a criticism but I can't understand why this is promoting racial segregation. Are companies not allowed to celebrate sections of their workforce? I may be missing something here.. someone enlighten me!"

Hitting back at the criticism, Fox shared another tweet, writing: "Dear blue ticker leftists. You can screech “racist c**t” “gammon c**t” “massive c**t” and all the c**ts you like at me, but wouldn’t it be better to discuss and find some common ground?

"Also people aren’t buying it anymore. I’m proud of our country and all those in it."

Dr Grainne McEntree shot back: "Dear Laurence. You denied, on our national broadcaster, that a black woman was the victim of racism, in reply to a mixed race female academic, Head of Interdisciplinary Studies and a Race, racism and ethnicity researcher. Exactly what common ground do you think we have?"