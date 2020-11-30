Laurence Fox slammed for claiming he broke lockdown and for knocking NHS response

Published: 8:26 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:27 AM November 30, 2020

Laurence Fox has been slammed for boasting that he had a "lovely" lunch with a "large group" of friends in a breach of lockdown rules, before criticising the NHS response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor said he had "hugged" the friends, before claiming that the NHS was not "fit for purpose" if it cannot cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

He tweeted: “Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights. It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people.

There's absolutely no way Laurence Fox has a large group of friends https://t.co/TWhLtQU8f3 — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) November 30, 2020

"Stay out. Protect your rights. If the NHS can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence.”

He continued: "The NHS isn’t my church and salvation. Its employees aren’t my saviours.

“If you can’t deal with a 99.9% survival rate virus, you aren’t fit for purpose. You don’t need protecting, my elderly relatives do. I also love your emergency care and will continue to pay for it. For now.”

Twitter users copied in the Metropolitan Police as they responded with criticism of Fox.

Otto English responded: "If the NHS can't cope mate, it's because of spoilt, selfish idiots like you who can't do the right thing."







Amanda Brooks wrote: "Thousands upon thousands spent on an education and this is the result. Quite outstanding."

Ted Smith tweeted: "I do so hope you get the full symptomatic virus but recover to tell us of the error of your ways. It might save many needless deaths."

Peter Palmer commented: "Laurence Fox fails to understand that while there are rights, there are also responsibilities. This tweet of his is irresponsible, selfish and immoral."

David Aaronovitch responded: "I'm not often shocked, but the lunatic selfishness of this genuinely shocks me."

But more compassionately Dr Philip Lee posted: "That's fine Laurence, if and when you and your friends get sick, we'll be here for you 24/7, 365 days a year. Because unlike you, we care about the health of other people."