Laurence Fox 'dropped' by agent following controversial racism row
Laurence Fox has claimed he has been "dropped" by his agent following controversial remarks he made on race.
Fox claimed the decision came after he told a Question Time audience member that he finds it racist when someone says he has "white privilege".
The 42-year-old actor told the showgoer that "playing the race card was getting boring" after she claimed Meghan Markle had been subjected to racism.
His comments resulted in over 200 Ofcom complaints and a string of resignations from the actors' union Equity, which has since apologised for Fox's remarks.
In October, Fox called on his Twitter followers to boycott Sainsbury's for supporting Black History Month and accused the supermarket of pursuing a policy of segregation.
On late Thursday evening, Fox tweeted that his agent had "let me go".
He posted: "I want to thank my acting agent who let me go on the phone just now for reaffirming exactly why I am doing what I’m doing.
"Still waiting for a single example of anything I’ve ever said or done that could ever be deemed racist.
"We will reclaim freedom, fairness and common sense."
The Lewis actor has accused Black Lives Matter protesters and other "woke" movements of being racist.
Earlier this year, Fox launched his own political organisation called the Reclaim Party which he said had already received £5 million in donations. Fox pledged his party would "reform" publicly-funded institutions like the BBC to "promote an open space" for freedom of speech.
