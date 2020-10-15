Published: 2:22 PM October 15, 2020 Updated: 2:26 PM October 15, 2020

James O'Brien has delivered an excellent rebuke against a Telegraph columnist who said lockdown does not stop deaths, it only postpones them.

The LBC radio presenter was taken back by a tweet from the journalist Allison Pearson who said the country had become "anti-science".







"Out of all the stupid things in stupid land that have been have been put into the public space regarding the coronavirus, I think we might have a winner."

He read out the columnist's tweet which claimed a lockdown only postponed the deaths of people vulnerable to the virus and accused the country of being "anti-science" before saying it was better off "examining animal entrails".

"You don't need any guidance understanding just how pant-wettingly stupid that is.

"It's dangerous, of course, leaving aside the hypocrisy that the same columnist, at the start of the outbreak, was insisting that generation 'me' must start thinking about others if we are to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Ha! What a difference six months makes."

He said Pearson would be "absolutely gutted" to find out that all serious medical interventions are designed to postpone deaths.

Mocking Pearson's argument, he added: "Postponing death is a waste of time, apparently. We can close all the hospitals. We can do without any doctors. We can even shut Boots and turn it into a roller skating rink."

He then listed instances where serious medical interventions could save lives, including chemotherapy for cancer treatment, taking anti-viral drugs, or even looking both ways before crossing the road.

O'Brien continued: "Why do you eat? All you're doing is postponing death.

Fearing a tempting of fate, added: "I can't remember seeing anything quite that stupid from someone who is paid to give opinions in the public space."

"Beautifully put," tweeted one user in reaction.

"Nice take down by James," wrote another.

"I am simply breathing to postpone death," quipped a third.