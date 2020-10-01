James O'Brien challenges Leavers over reality of Brexit after EU threatens legal action against UK

Video

Published: 1:19 PM October 1, 2020

James O'Brien has asked Brexiteers whether they regret voting for Brexit now the UK faced legal proceedings from the EU.

The LBC presenter pointed to a letter from the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost to car manufacturers as proof many of his warnings about the economic impacts of Brexit were in fact true.

The letter warned that the UK's car industry would face increased tariffs whether or not a trade deal was struck with the EU.

In it, Frost said Brussels had also rejected a proposal to consider car components made outside of the UK and EU as British.

O'Brien said: "UK car components not from Britain can't be considered British, which is apparently what we were asking for.

"But, fortunately, we get to keep Nigel Farage."

He continued: "Have you got it yet? You don't need to send me letters of apology. I don't expect a queue of people bending to give me the knee and taking back all the horrible things they've said to those of us who have tried to tell you the truth since 2016.

"Have you been successfully persuaded to start getting cross about people in dinghies? As opposed to your own life, your children's future, your health, your wealth?"

@AdyG28 tweeted: "We have such a patriotic government that it wants foreign products stamped as made in UK."

Jock Nicol wrote: "Why don't we start a crowd funder to help the EU fight them in court. They don't need the money but contributing say 10p each would demonstrate support and provide something of a vote of no confidence in UK gov."

Others disagreed. Mark Rickett said he "got it" and was "loving it".

One user added: "I think everyone's got it James. It seems you haven't got it that we're leaving - because we had a vote on it. I don't have strong feelings either way but I do wish people would stop moaning."

O'Brien's comments come in response to news that the European Commission had sent a “letter of formal notice” to the UK government for breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement over Brexit.

Speaking at a press conference, European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen said the UK had failed to remove controversial laws that would allow government ministers to override the Northern Ireland Protocol by the end of September.

"This morning the commission have decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure.”

The letter is the first step in a a legal process that could result in a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice.

The EU has given the government a month to send its response.

“The commission will continue to work hard towards a full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement,” she said.

“We stand by our commitments.”