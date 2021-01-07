Key Brexit lobbying group moves to Ireland to keep .EU suffix

Published: 3:19 PM January 7, 2021

A key Brexit lobbying group has moved its registrant address to a location in the Republic of Ireland in order to keep its .EU suffix.

Leave.EU, the domain name behind the Leave the EU campaign body funded by British businessman Arron Banks and supported by Nigel Farage, changed addresses to keep its .EU suffix as thousands of domains in the UK were "suspended" due to Brexit, EURATIC reports.







Around 80,000 domains in the UK were deleted from the EU registry, EURid, shortly after Britain left the trading block on December 31.

This has left these sites with no "functional features" such as an email or basic website services.

Leave the EU dodged this by shifting its address to Waterford in Ireland.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user said: "Why am I unsurprised? #BrexitReality."

Another wrote: "Wow, the irony! Leave.EU actively seeking to stay in the EU.

"That's the thing about all this: Brexit doesn't work so those who pushed for it are now trying to circumvent the problems it causes by staying in the EU: registering in the EU and applying for EU passports."



