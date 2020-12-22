Poll
Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- Credit: Jacob King/PA
A growing number of Leave supporters now believe voting for Brexit in 2016 had been "wrong", new polling by YouGov has found.
The latest figures from December 16 found voter regret among Leave supporters rose to 10-13%, up from 2-4% in August 2016.
The portion of Brexiteers who believe leaving the EU was right has also fallen, with support ranging in the low 80 percentile, down from 90% shortly after the referendum.
YouGov has tracked Brexit voter sentiment since the 2016 referendum and found that up until then prime minister Theresa May called a general election in May 2017, more people believed leaving the EU was the right decision than wrong.
While opposition to leaving has remained steady among Remain voters (87-90%), overall public opinion about exiting has changed.
Some 51% of Britons now think it was the wrong voting to leave, compared to 40% who think it was the right thing to do.
You may also want to watch:
YouGov believes the shift in attitude comes from a greater number of younger voters - who are more likely to be pro-Remain - coming of age.
MORE: Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
MORE: Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of Brits want a Brexit deal
This follows a survey showing voters overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson seeking a Brexit extension.
By more than two-to-one supporters of an extension to the transition period outnumber those that oppose one according to the data from YouGov.
Most Read
- 1 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
- 2 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 4 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 5 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- 6 Priti Patel 'caused legal storm' with 'ill-advised' tweet about migrant deaths
- 7 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 8 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
- 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 10 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
The polling was conducted at the end of last week on behalf of pro-European group Best for Britain - days before a new Covid-19 wave saw the port of Dover close and flights from Britain halted.
According to the polling, 51% would support an extension for a "short period of time beyond the 1st January" while a Brexit deal is implemented, compared to 20% who would not support one.
A total of 12% neither support nor oppose with 16% saying that they 'don't know' in response to the question.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.