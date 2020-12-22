Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds

Poll

Published: 11:21 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 11:24 AM December 22, 2020

A growing number of Leave supporters now believe voting for Brexit in 2016 had been "wrong", new polling by YouGov has found.

The latest figures from December 16 found voter regret among Leave supporters rose to 10-13%, up from 2-4% in August 2016.







The portion of Brexiteers who believe leaving the EU was right has also fallen, with support ranging in the low 80 percentile, down from 90% shortly after the referendum.

YouGov has tracked Brexit voter sentiment since the 2016 referendum and found that up until then prime minister Theresa May called a general election in May 2017, more people believed leaving the EU was the right decision than wrong.

While opposition to leaving has remained steady among Remain voters (87-90%), overall public opinion about exiting has changed.

Some 51% of Britons now think it was the wrong voting to leave, compared to 40% who think it was the right thing to do.

You may also want to watch:

YouGov believes the shift in attitude comes from a greater number of younger voters - who are more likely to be pro-Remain - coming of age.

MORE: Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low

MORE: Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of Brits want a Brexit deal

This follows a survey showing voters overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson seeking a Brexit extension.

By more than two-to-one supporters of an extension to the transition period outnumber those that oppose one according to the data from YouGov.

The polling was conducted at the end of last week on behalf of pro-European group Best for Britain - days before a new Covid-19 wave saw the port of Dover close and flights from Britain halted.

According to the polling, 51% would support an extension for a "short period of time beyond the 1st January" while a Brexit deal is implemented, compared to 20% who would not support one.

A total of 12% neither support nor oppose with 16% saying that they 'don't know' in response to the question.