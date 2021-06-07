Public complicit in allowing Boris Johnson to break the rules

Opinion

Published: 9:26 AM June 7, 2021

The public is happy to stand by as the nation burns to the ground

Alastair Campbell has hit the nail on the head. It seems most people do not care about a prime minister who routinely breaks the law with impunity and who is able to lie and cheat without any consequence. What example does that set?

Surely one role of being prime minister is to set an example and respect the rule of law. Johnson seems incapable of even acknowledging let alone upholding the rule of law. So why should the rest of us not do likewise? Because deep down inside we know Johnson is a disaster and that the laws, morals and standards exist for the benefit of us all. But those that stand by and do nothing (apathy if you like) are complicit in Johnson’s behaviour.

Those that actively assist him by voting for him must share the blame, especially Tory party members who elected him their leader.

If you saw someone with a can of petrol and some matches try to set fire to a building do you just shrug your shoulders and let them get on with it or do you try somehow to intervene?

Metaphorically speaking the time is approaching when we must decide one way or another.

I am not hopeful, however, that the public gives a toss and will happily stand by as the nation burns to the ground.



Martin Edwards







Instead of having one dysfunctional royal family, the UK now has two. Next to Elizabeth and Charles you also have bumbling Boris and duplicitous Cummings. And everybody loves all of them, however disastrous they are. No one appears to be willing to get rid of them all.



The rest of the European Union is watching with amazement as if it's amusement. I am baffled that everyone seems happy to become sheepish accomplices in this evisceration of the United Kingdom, a country we all loved, on both sides of the Channel.



Take these remarks as evidence that we, the rest of Europe, still care about the UK. The loose cannon on deck may have dragged you overboard, but we can still winch you back onto the deck. If you want to be saved, that is.



Rob Kievit, Maastricht, Netherlands

Boris Johnson’s popularity seems to increase whenever he’s criticised for a failure. He’s like the giant Antaeus in Greek mythology who, every time he was knocked to the ground, bounced back stronger than before being reinvigorated by his mother Earth.

Heracles, when wrestling him, recognised his source of strength and changed tactics. He held Antaeus aloft and crushed him.

Johnson’s opponents must similarly change tack. It’s no good just criticising him for say the shortage of nurses. What this means for people must be clearly described, with examples, so that they can picture it in their minds. Once they realise the consequences of his failures could affect them personally – not just others - they may start to “give-a-toss”.

Roger Hinds, Surrey

I can reassure Alastair Campbell I am still angry and have been since the referendum. I demonstrated against Brexit (and for a People's Vote) on ten occasions up to late 2019. I am livid that this Vote Leave government succeeded in manipulating parliament so as to avoid a second referendum. I see purged Tories and rewarded Brexiters swelling the absurdly-full House of Lords, while the charlatans in the government muddle through the pandemic, using it to disguise the failures of Brexit.

The woolly mantra of 'Global Britain', repeated since Theresa May, purports to indicate a country open to the world while being hostile to asylum-seekers, poor countries and the EU itself. If the government thinks, in the Brexiter way, that Remainers should 'get over it, they will be disillusioned. My EU citizenship was taken from me against my will and this still rankles. This issue is still 'unfinished business'.

Daniel Beck, Hungtingdon

