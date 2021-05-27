Opinion
Has Dominic Cummings been converted over Brexit?
Dominic Cummings didn't sound so pro-Brexit when he faced a committee of MPs to discuss the coronavirus pandemic
Listening to Dominic Cummings at the select committee, I loved to see how the truth shifts and bends as the questions are asked. By the end of the meeting, black was white, white was black. Everyone was to blame but in particular Boris and Matt and he’s even beginning to sound like remaining in the EU wasn’t such a bad idea after all.
Tony Howarth, London, SW3
Who would have thought it! Dominic Cummings doesn't rate Boris Johnson very highly (a bit flipping late!) and thinks the government are inept. Odd to find myself agreeing with some of Cummings assessments.
Martin Griffiths, Tewkesbury
Will Dominic Cummings’ revelations damage the prime minister? Or could it be a ploy to wash his dirty laundry in public while he is popular rather than wait for it to come out later in an inquiry?
It makes sense for Johnson to let his opponents score points against him at times that do not matter. This was a tactic, revealed by Robert Greene in his book “The 33 Strategies of War”, that Franklin D Roosevelt used to help him win a series of presidential elections.
Roger Hinds, Surrey
