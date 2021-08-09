Trigger issues help explain the pull of this government

Opinion

Trigger issues were critical in the 2016 EU referendum and US presidential votes.

Interesting though Alastair Campbell’s article (“Has something shifted in sado-populist Britain?” TNE #253) and its source (TNE #252) were, there was a factor missing from the box of tactics used both by Trump and in the Brexit campaign: the use of trigger issues that will garner intense support from voters with existing extreme, ingrained or illiberal views.

Where there is a finely-balanced electoral landscape, the support of multiple small groups becomes critical to the swing, hence (for example) Trump’s vociferous espousal of guns, anti-abortionism, climate-change denial, coal-mining etc was targeted at voters who could then be guaranteed to focus on one issue to the exclusion of all else – including policies that would actually be to their disadvantage.

What is bizarre is that, even when the negative consequences of these other policies become evident, that target audience remains loyal, or becomes even more enthusiastic, following some sort of electoral “sunk cost fallacy”.

Tony Fisk, Over Wallop, Hampshire

Alastair Campbell’s two pieces on sado-populism (TNE #252 and #253) point the way to the onslaught that is about to be inflicted on us through forthcoming legislation. It was already obvious that the absurd “levelling up” slogan bears no relation to extremes of wealth and poverty, but it is now clear that we are to be exposed to laws that will generate widespread frustration, if not anger across society.

Roger Iredale, West Coker, Yeovil

Alastair Campbell’s article reveals the inherent inability of Boris Johnson to be an effective prime minister. In the words of Oliver Cromwell, “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing.

Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

David Hogg, Bristol

I can accept many surprising things about Alastair Campbell. He’s doing an outstanding job of articulating a Remainer point of view and shredding Johnson’s government’s lies.

But that he was born in Keighley and is therefore qualified by birth to play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club really stretches credulity to breaking point.

David Marshland

