Did Euros fever contribute to result of EU referendum?

Opinion

Published: 11:46 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM June 18, 2021

Five years after the EU referendum, readers have their say on the Brexit vote.

Most people have probably forgotten that the Brexit Referendum was actually held in the middle of the Euro 2016 football when England, Northern Ireland and Wales were still in the competition.

I thought two of the reasons the UK always vote on a Thursday, unlike other European Countries who vote at the weekend, was so that people were least likely to be influenced by religion or alcohol when voting.

When some excellent football tunes are pumping out and Nationalistic pride is at its highest, was this totally naïve of David Cameron to hold it at this time?

P.S. thanks for the excellent Journalism each week and Come on Scotland tonight!

Andy Woodburn

Two appalling facts stand out from the Brexit referendum of 5 years ago. The margin between Leavers and Remainers was much too small. And the 29% of those not voting must have included many - possibly a majority - who were happy with the status quo ie: were Remainers. The referendum must be held again.

David Marks

One possible answer to Alastair Campbell’s rhetorical question about the silence of the Brexiteers is a simple one: because they never expected or wanted to win the referendum.

To them, Brexit was a means by which they could gain public attention and enhance their own career and financial prospects by being the omnipresent rebel wielding power over a bitterly divided Tory party.

Hence Johnson’s two versions of the one Brexit article. Hence the look in his eyes and those of Gove in the press conference the day after the referendum result. It was the human equivalent of rabbits frozen in the headlights. Sadly they dodged the oncoming vehicle and instead threw the rest of us under the wheels of Brexit bus.

Martin Edwards

It was heartwarming to read the positive responses to Alastair Campbell's plea 'where is the anger?' And to know that, like I am, many people are still angry about the false claims and lies told to the public before the referendum, and the government's abrogation of responsibility for the subsequent mess which is the consequence of leaving EU.

Johnson implies that the success of the UK's vaccination programme would have been hampered if we had still been part of EU. On the contrary, our reputation for scientific research and development may well have meant that we could have helped promote earlier vaccination programmes in Europe had we been a member of the EU. We might also have followed the trend in the EU towards earlier lockdown, resulting in a lower death rate from covid.

Young people, particularly the less well off, have been hit the hardest by Brexit and by the pandemic; their education, job prospects, housing and last in line for vaccinations.

I can assure Alastair Campbell that there is an army of very angry and dissatisfied young out there who will, when they can lift their heads from the daily focus on trying to live, vote for change.

Pat Brandwood







