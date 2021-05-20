Brexit and Scottish independence risk taking away my identity

Published: 2:41 PM May 20, 2021

Alex Salmond meets with Scots and other European citizens to discuss Scotland's continued EU membership with a Yes vote - Credit: PA

Readers have their say on Scottish independence

Thank you very much for Ian Dunt’s article highlighting the unmistakably close parallels between the mendacious arguments of Brexiters and the SNP.

It has been obvious for ages that the separatists have been using words and slogans almost identical to those who succeeded in splitting the UK away from the EU. We’ve even seen the nonsense of “they need us more than we need them”, while warnings are summarily dismissed as “Project Fear”.

I’ve already had an important part of my identity and rights taken away from me by Brexit and I don’t want any more removed by duplicitous, flag-waving nationalists.

Bill Cooper

Ian Dunt falls at the last. He argues that the Tories won’t be in control forever and calls on Scotland to wait for that day and when we can rejoin the EU. This is simply wishful thinking.

Recent political events suggest that the Tories could easily win the next election and, by boundary changes and voter suppression, the one after that.

The question for Scottish voters is about far more than independence. It is about the ability of the people of Scotland to see the distinct political culture and values of Scotland become manifest in Scotland’s governance and international relations.

Martin Roche, Canterbury

Your correspondents Ian Dunt and James Ball make a valiant attempt to argue a case for continuing the centralised UK union state. What they fail to do is show why historic nations like Scotland and Wales should accept a subordinate status within any international association.

Any future relationship between England and other nations of the British Isles and Europe should be based on equality, not subordination. It is time for that to be accepted by progressive opinion everywhere.

Dafydd Williams, Swansea







James Ball’s article echoed the ‘too wee, too poor’ mantra that we in Scotland hear daily from the London-based media.

An argument not heard for Denmark, Ireland, Finland or New Zealand, countries of comparable population size to Scotland, but with fewer natural resources.

Stuart Campbell Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway

Great cover for TNE #243, the boxing poster of ‘Bifffa’ Johnson v ‘Nifty’ Sturgeon. Open the paper up however, and you get the distinct impression that you are in the Johnson corner.

Even Ian Dunt, whilst sympathetic to the Scots wanting an escape from Brexit, finishes up with the reflection:”One day the Tories will be gone. We will return to Europe...together.” Really? it doesn’t look like that at the moment.

As John Stevens of the Federal Trust points out, Scottish independence would be the final nail in the coffin of Brexit, exposing its folly once and for all.

Scotland could lead the way back to the EU, for all of us. Surrounded on all sides by EU countries, little England would have to revise its position. Rather than trying to rejoin en bloc, a phased reentry model may work better, with Scottish independence being stage one.

John King, Stratford-upon-Avon

• Have your say by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.