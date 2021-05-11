MPs to question Lex Greensill over firm’s collapse and government lobbying
Scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill will be questioned by MPs over the collapse of his firm and the lobbying controversy centred on former prime minister David Cameron.
MPs on the cross-party Treasury Committee will quiz the boss on Tuesday afternoon on the demise of Greensill Capital, which jeopardised 5,000 steelmaking jobs in the UK.
The committee’s inquiry is also investigating how Cameron lobbied chancellor Rishi Sunak over access to Government-backed coronavirus loans for Greensill.
Ahead of his appearance, the MPs are expected to publish correspondence received from the subjects of the inquiry after they were issued with a series of questions.
Cameron, who was employed as an adviser to Greensill after leaving government, will appear before the Commons committee on Thursday.
A series of investigations are underway into the role the Conservative played in securing Whitehall access for Greensill.
Among the demands, committee chairman Mel Stride requested a full timeline of contacts that Treasury officials and ministers had with Cameron and other Greensill representatives
The senior Tory MP also asked Cameron to share the full texts he sent the chancellor, which the Treasury has declined to publish.
