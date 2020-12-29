News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Lib Dems confirm they will vote against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Jonathon Read

Published: 5:31 PM December 29, 2020   
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey delivers his keynote speech during the party's online conference

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey delivers his keynote speech during the party's online conference from their headquarters in Westminster, London. - Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed that they will vote against Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

In a statement, the party described the Bill as “threadbare” and claimed it is “bad for jobs, business, security and our environment”.

A reasoned amendment to the Bill has also been lodged by the party which warns that the legislation does “not meet the undertakings given to the people of the UK by the prime minister”.

The amendment, which raises concerns including around trade barriers, the end of the Erasmus scheme and over a grace period for UK businesses to adjust, will be considered by speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said: “It is clear that this is a bad deal that will make people’s lives poorer, so the Liberal Democrats will vote against it.”

Liberal Democrats
Brexit

