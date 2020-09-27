Lib Dems vote to support Rejoin movement - but rule out campaigning immediately

Published: 7:01 PM September 27, 2020 Updated: 7:19 PM September 27, 2020

Liberal Democrat members have ruled out an amendment to a motion at conference which would have seen the party campaigning to rejoin the EU immediately after the transition period ends.

But the party did vote in favour of an amendment which backs supporting a "longer term objective" of the UK being a member of the European Union.

In a crunch vote at the party's virtual conference 337 (24%) supported an amendment which called for an immediate campaign to Rejoin, contradicting leader Ed Davey's recent remarks ruling one out.

Instead, 1,071 (76%) supported a call to continue to set out their pro-European values by insisting that they would support membership of the EU over a longer timeframe.

The party's ruling Federal Conference Committee had originally selected an amendment which said that the Lib Dems “believe that... the European Union is our natural home and the UK's rightful place should be at the heart of the EU” and “resolves to keep all options open.”

It comes after Davey ruled the party out of supporting Rejoin at the next election.

"I can't see us as the next election being anything other than pro-European, but I also think we need to face the situation as it is.

"Britain will have left the European Union, but I think the idea that people want to revisit this in two or three years time, I think that is for the birds.

"But we will remain passionately pro-European, determined to get the benefits of working with our friends and neighbours".