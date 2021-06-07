Commons speaker Hoyle could prevent Tory rebellion over international aid cut

Published: 1:23 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM June 7, 2021

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle could prevent a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over a decision to the UK's aid spending.

Around 30 Tory MPs, led by former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, are hoping to use an amendment to legislation setting up the Advanced Research and Invention Agency to force the new body to make up the funding to meet the 0.7% goal.

A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected by Hoyle, but there is speculation it may not go ahead.

Reports claimed that clerks had been advising that the vote and amendment would be “out of scope” to the original bill MPs are attempting to attach it to.

Mitchell told the BBC’s World At One programme that it was still not known whether the speaker would allow an amendment to challenge the foreign aid cut.

He said: “Well we don’t know yet, and no one knows and there’s obviously been a certain amount of spinning going on this morning, but the meeting at which the Speaker will make that decision starts in about 20 minutes.”

He said the rebel clause was “clearly in order… otherwise it wouldn’t appear on the order paper”.

He said: “I think Mr Speaker will also be conscious in making up his mind that the government has specifically denied the House of Commons a vote on this matter so far, we’ve had to come to a device through amending this Bill, which we think works, and in making his decision he will note that every single member of the House of Commons elected in December 2019 was elected on a promise to stand by this spending commitment, that it’s a legal commitment.”

He said if Sir Lindsay had been leant on by the government over the amendment, “I don’t think it would have much effect”.

“Certainly some of the briefings that he’s already made up his mind seek to trespass on Mr Speaker’s authority, and he won’t like that very much.”

The Evening Standard reports that Boris Johnson was personally calling Tory rebels to avoid a defeat, suggesting a vote remains a live possibility.