PM to meet Lindsay Hoyle following row over road map announcement

Published: 2:41 PM June 15, 2021

Sir Lindsay Hoyle (pictured above) in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliamentlive.tv

Boris Johnson is set for showdown talks with the Commons speaker following stinging criticism of the government’s handling of the road map delay announcement.

Hoyle initially accused Downing Steet of “running roughshod” over MPs by opting to release details of the unlocking delay to July 19 via a press conference at 6pm on Monday rather than to parliament.

Health secretary Matt Hancock made a statement to the Commons at 8.30pm on the same day, with Sir Lindsay suggesting Johnson was prioritising his dinner rather than MPs.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed the prime minister was scheduled to meet Lindsay Hoyle on Tuesday over the issue.

He has also confirmed MPs will vote on Wednesday on the four-week delay of the road map.

They will also vote on extending virtual proceedings in the Commons until the summer recess, which is scheduled to begin on July 22.

Rees-Mogg said: “It’s always important that statements are made to this House and (Hancock) was here yesterday to answer questions.

“But I understand that Mr Speaker you are seeing the prime minister later on today to discuss this and to ensure everything is done as it ought to be done.

“I am confident the prime minister follows the ministerial code in all his doings.”

The ministerial code expects major announcements should be made first in parliament.