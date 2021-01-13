Video

Published: 4:46 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM January 13, 2021

The Commons speaker has had to interrupt Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) to remind him to "answer the question" put forward by Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Lindsay was forced to abruptly end this week's session of PMQs after Boris Johnson veered off course in his response to the free school meals controversy.







"Mr prime minister," Sir Lindsay patiently interrupted, "there are questions and sometimes we need to answer the questions to what was asked of you.

"I think to run through history is one thing but in fairness it is Prime Minister's Questions and what I would say was that it was the final question with lots of others to go through so I think I'm going to move on."

Johnson had accused Labour of wanting to rejoin the EU's vaccine regulatory body.

"[Sir Keir] says he supports the vaccine roll-out and tried to associate himself with it because he senses it is going well but be in no doubt because this is the party that wanted us to stay in the European Union vaccine programme," Johnson shouted moments before being cut off by the speaker.

This is the second time in less than two months that the prime minister has been interrupted by the Commons speaker during PMQs.

In November, Sir Lindsay was forced to abruptly pause PMQs to after the prime minister began asking questions of Sir Keir.

Sir Lindsay's rebuke was warmly welcomed online.

