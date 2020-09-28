All of the Tory MPs preparing to defeat the government over coronavirus measures

Published: 4:49 PM September 28, 2020 Updated: 4:53 PM September 28, 2020

Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons. - Credit: Archant

At least 52 Tory MPs have signalled they are willing to back Graham Brady's amendment to the Coronavirus Act which could lead to a fresh government defeat.

The amendment demands that “parliament has an opportunity to debate and to vote upon any secondary legislation with effect in the whole of England or the whole United Kingdom before it comes into effect”.

The numbers mean if the amendment is selected by Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and all those who have put their name to the terms then vote in favour of it, they could overturn the government’s majority, but there are doubts over where it will be selected.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has signalled that concessions could be made to avoid a defeat from backbenchers.

He has agreed to meet with Sir Graham, chairman of the influential Tory backbench 1922 Committee, to discuss his concerns in a bid to stave off a potential defeat.

The Tory rebels are joined by four Labour MPs, two DUP representatives and independent Dr Julian Lewis.

You may also want to watch:

Here is the list of every Tory MP who has put their name to the amendment:

– Sir Graham Brady

– David Davis

– Sir Iain Duncan Smith

– John Redwood

– Sir Charles Walker

– Bob Blackman

– William Wragg

– Chris Loder

– Craig Mackinlay

– Huw Merriman

– Sir Edward Leigh

– Richard Fuller

– Sir Christopher Chope

– David Jones

– Karl McCartney

– Henry Smith

– Damian Green

– Dame Cheryl Gillan

– Pauline Latham

– Bob Seely

– Harriett Baldwin

– Tom Hunt

– Esther McVey

– Laurence Robertson

– Julian Sturdy

– Philip Davies

– Daniel Kawczynski

– James Gray

– Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

– Steve Baker

– Philip Hollobone

– Dehenna Davison

– Tim Loughton

– Paul Bristow

– Sir Roger Gale

– Sir Robert Neill

– Peter Bone

– Richard Drax

– Sir Robert Syms

– James Daly

– Giles Watling

– Sir Bernard Jenkin

– Jackie Doyle-Price

– Greg Smith

– Stephen McPartland

– Sir John Hayes

– Jonathan Djanogly

– Craig Tracey

– Nusrat Ghani

– Tom Tugendhat

– George Freeman

– Sally-Ann Hart