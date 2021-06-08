Minister rejects ‘little Britain’ jibe from Tory MP about UK government
The New European
- Credit: Parliament Live
A key British cultural organisation is not being abandoned by the UK government, a minister has insisted, amid concerns over possible outpost closures.
Conservative MP John Baron used a Commons urgent question to warn a £10 million shortfall has left the British Council facing the prospect of shutting some of its international network.
The Basildon and Billericay MP said the organisation’s commercial activities have been “savaged” by the Covid-19 pandemic and pressed ministers to do more to show their commitment to their “global Britain” ambitions.
But Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams insisted the government is giving the body a funding boost, adding: “Plans for their global presence are still being finalised.
“It is a matter for the British Council to comment on these plans.”
After shadow Foreign Office minister Stephen Kinnock claimed there was an “ambivalence” from the government towards the council, Adams replied: “We will be providing £149 million grant-in-aid this year, £189 million grant-in-aid next year – that’s an increase of 26%.
“We provided the British Council with a £145 million Covid loan, we’re providing a £100 million loan to help them restructure, in March 2020 we provided £26 million – £609 million of British taxpayers’ money since the pandemic hit doesn’t sound like ambivalence to me.”
Most Read
- 1 Joe Biden to issue fresh Brexit warning to Boris Johnson at G7 meeting
- 2 Brexit: British 'expats' in Spain facing deportation over residency
- 3 EU says 'patience is wearing thin' with Britain over Brexit
- 4 Brexit remains the elephant in the room in UK politics
- 5 English to be temporarily replaced by French as EU's 'working language' in 2022
- 6 Greens end by-election fight after candidate's offensive tweets
- 7 Public complicit in allowing Boris Johnson to break the rules
- 8 Commons speaker Hoyle prevents Tory rebellion over international aid cut
- 9 Britain is becalmed by apathy: Where is the rage?
- 10 Minister complains EU 'slow' in talks to change Brexit arrangements
Adams added the government values the “influence” of the council, which aims to promote British culture, education and the English language.
SNP international development spokesman Chris Law said: “The decision by the UK government to refuse to support the British Council in its hour of need is further evidence of the little Britain attitude at the heart of this government.”
But Adams replied: “I have a lot of time for (Law) but references to little Britain are frankly quite nonsensical.
“I’m not entirely sure whether he listened to my statement – we’re increasing funding next year to the British Council by 26%.
“That is not abandoning the British Council. We value the work of the British Council. We’re going to be supporting them.
“We’ve stuck up for them. We’ve got them a good settlement going forward. We’ve helped bail them out when times have got tough. We’ll continue to work with them to ensure they continue the fantastic work that they do around the globe.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.