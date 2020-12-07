Liverpool F.C. manager says new transfer rules are example of negative impact of Brexit
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Jurgen Klopp has complained about new post-Brexit transfer rules after the Football Association (FA) announced Brexit would have ramifications for English football.
The FA, alongside the Premier League and EFL, confirmed this week that English clubs cannot sign foreign players until they are 18, or more than three overseas players under 21 in a single transfer window once the UK leaves the EU on January 1.
Other rules include work permits, which are allocated on a points-based system.
Klopp, who manages Liverpool F.C., said the transfer rules were another example of Brexit's negative impact.
He said: "Michael Edwards [Liverpool’s sporting director] was involved in a lot of these discussions and the clubs fought pretty hard for a solution – kind of a good solution or as good as possible.
"Without the discussions, it would have been worse. I am still waiting for the first advantage of Brexit that someone can tell me. What really improves after Brexit? It’s obviously not my thing to judge, but as an interested person, I just wait until the first really positive impact of Brexit."
Klopp also hit out at plans to promote homegrown talent, arguing English footballers thrive thanks to training alongside some of the best youngsters in Europe.
"People – the FA or whoever – want to make sure that the clubs don’t sign too many players from other countries because they are afraid that not enough English talents will make their way," he said.
"But if you look at the English youth national teams at the moment they are in the top two or three – if not the top – in nearly all age groups; talent-wise they are 100%, and that is with the way we did it before.
“So let’s think about why that happened. They had a lot of players around them that played good football as well. It’s helpful. We cannot just create more talents because we deny other talents.
"But, as I say, it’s not my thing to judge. It’s just one of the smaller problems which we will all be aware of when Brexit is finally there."
