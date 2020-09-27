Liverpool mayor says 10pm pub curfew 'making things worse'

Published: 1:33 PM September 27, 2020

There were similar scenes at 10pm in Soho, London - Credit: PA

The mayor of Liverpool has said that the 10pm closure of pubs was "making things worse not better" in the bid to tackle coronavirus.

A video clip of a crowd singing and dancing in the street on Saturday was widely shared on social media and brought condemnation, including from Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson.

He tweeted: “A picture speaks a thousand words … the 10pm closure of pubs and restaurants is simply making things worse not better.

"This was repeated right across the UK."

It was the first weekend that the new 10pm curfew was introduced as part of a package of tighter lockdown restrictions to attempt to prevent a "second wave" of coronavirus cases.

Some of the revellers were scene heading to off-licenses to continue the drinking after pubs shut.

But Merseyside Police said the crowd dispersed within minutes as officers monitored the situation.

Superintendent Chris Gibson said: “We are aware of a video circulating of Liverpool city centre, which shows crowds gathering near to Hanover Street at around 10pm.

“I’d like to give some context to the images as they do not reflect the overall behaviour of people in Liverpool this weekend.

“This was a spontaneous gathering around a local street performer, and dispersed within minutes under the close monitoring of officers and via CCTV.“The city centre was virtually empty at around 10.30pm and no serious incidents were reported.”