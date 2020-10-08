Video
Liz Truss in Commons gaffe after saying Brexit deals will 'undermine' British farmers
- Credit: Parliamentlive.tv
Liz Truss has accidentally announced that new post-Brexit trade deals will "undermine" British farmers during a debate in the Commons.
The international trade secretary was answering a question on whether a new trade deal with the US would severely impact British pig famers.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry asked: "Can [Truss] please tell us which law prevents the import of pork that has been produced on American farms that continue to use sow stalls."
Truss said: "As the honourably lady said, it is an issue of animal welfare and as I've said before, we will not allow the high animal welfare standards of our pig producers to be undermined."
When confronted with the same question and asked if US pork imports threaten British farmers, Truss replied: "I’ve said, of course, in any trade deal we strike we will taking into account our high standards to make sure our farmers are undermined."
The international trade secretary continued on unaware of her slip of the tongue, accusing Labour of trying to stop farmers in developing countries importing food into Britain.
Sow stalls are a metal enclosure with no bedding material used for breeding pigs and are used on US farms.
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer who promised 'no change' for EU citizens votes for Tory Immigration Bill
- 2 Government will 'walk away' from Brexit talks next week if agreement not in sight
- 3 Minister criticised by TV presenter for saying 'absolutely nothing' in interview
- 4 Boris Johnson claims Britain is 'more united than for decades'
- 5 Tory politician accidentally announces ‘resignation’ while trying to raise personal interest
- 6 Dominic Cummings will never escape from Barnard Castle
- 7 Rishi Sunak says Britons 'should be grateful' for Boris Johnson
- 8 Brexiteer James Dyson denies he's abandoned Britain - saying people 'got it wrong'
- 9 EU expects UK to compromise on Human Rights Act in Brexit talks
- 10 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
They are banned in the UK and Sweden, and in nine states in the US.
On Twitter, one user, by the name of Just Alex wrote, wrote: "You have to hand it to her, she is good at this."
Dave posted: "Classic Freudian slip reveals what was on her mind."
@TheBrexit_Daily added: "Liz Truss accidentally tells the truth about the consequences of #Brexit."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.