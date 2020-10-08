Video

Published: 1:14 PM October 8, 2020 Updated: 2:21 PM October 8, 2020

Liz Truss told MPs that new trade deals after Brexit will 'undermine' British farmers - Credit: Parliamentlive.tv

Liz Truss has accidentally announced that new post-Brexit trade deals will "undermine" British farmers during a debate in the Commons.

The international trade secretary was answering a question on whether a new trade deal with the US would severely impact British pig famers.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry asked: "Can [Truss] please tell us which law prevents the import of pork that has been produced on American farms that continue to use sow stalls."

Truss said: "As the honourably lady said, it is an issue of animal welfare and as I've said before, we will not allow the high animal welfare standards of our pig producers to be undermined."

When confronted with the same question and asked if US pork imports threaten British farmers, Truss replied: "I’ve said, of course, in any trade deal we strike we will taking into account our high standards to make sure our farmers are undermined."

The international trade secretary continued on unaware of her slip of the tongue, accusing Labour of trying to stop farmers in developing countries importing food into Britain.

Sow stalls are a metal enclosure with no bedding material used for breeding pigs and are used on US farms.

They are banned in the UK and Sweden, and in nine states in the US.

