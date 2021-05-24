Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson

Published: 10:07 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM May 24, 2021

Liz Truss said No 10 would try to undo many of Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal checks - Credit: PA

Liz Truss has called on the EU to scrap "border control and paperwork" on Irish Sea trade, setting up a clash with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked if the government’s aim is to remove all red tape – despite those checks being agreed by Boris Johnson in his Brexit deal – the trade secretary replied: "Yes."







Answering listeners’ questions on LBC Radio, Truss also rejected farmers’ pleas to step back from a tariff-free trade deal with Australia – insisting it was “the gateway” to a boom in sales across Asia.

She also made a cast-iron pledge to uphold a ban on hormone-injected beef, saying: "Hormone-injected beef will not be allowed into the – UK full stop."

The trade secretary also gave a guarded response to Dominic Cummings’ explosive weekend claim that "herd immunity" was the policy pursued to defeat Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic last year.

"Herd immunity was never the declared strategy," Truss said, at the "number of meetings" she attended.