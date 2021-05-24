News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 10:07 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 10:25 AM May 24, 2021
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is interviewed for the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show outside BB

Liz Truss said No 10 would try to undo many of Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal checks - Credit: PA

Liz Truss has called on the EU to scrap "border control and paperwork" on Irish Sea trade, setting up a clash with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked if the government’s aim is to remove all red tape – despite those checks being agreed by Boris Johnson in his Brexit deal – the trade secretary replied: "Yes."



Answering listeners’ questions on LBC Radio, Truss also rejected farmers’ pleas to step back from a tariff-free trade deal with Australia – insisting it was “the gateway” to a boom in sales across Asia.

She also made a cast-iron pledge to uphold a ban on hormone-injected beef, saying: "Hormone-injected beef will not be allowed into the – UK full stop."

The trade secretary also gave a guarded response to Dominic Cummings’ explosive weekend claim that "herd immunity" was the policy pursued to defeat Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic last year.

You may also want to watch:

"Herd immunity was never the declared strategy," Truss said, at the "number of meetings" she attended.

