Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson
- Credit: PA
Liz Truss has called on the EU to scrap "border control and paperwork" on Irish Sea trade, setting up a clash with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Asked if the government’s aim is to remove all red tape – despite those checks being agreed by Boris Johnson in his Brexit deal – the trade secretary replied: "Yes."
Answering listeners’ questions on LBC Radio, Truss also rejected farmers’ pleas to step back from a tariff-free trade deal with Australia – insisting it was “the gateway” to a boom in sales across Asia.
She also made a cast-iron pledge to uphold a ban on hormone-injected beef, saying: "Hormone-injected beef will not be allowed into the – UK full stop."
The trade secretary also gave a guarded response to Dominic Cummings’ explosive weekend claim that "herd immunity" was the policy pursued to defeat Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic last year.
You may also want to watch:
"Herd immunity was never the declared strategy," Truss said, at the "number of meetings" she attended.
Most Read
- 1 Why has Michel Barnier become a border bully?
- 2 Why is Boris Johnson so scared of Good Morning Britain?
- 3 The end of London's vintage Routemaster buses
- 4 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 5 The deep roots of Labour's red wall decline
- 6 Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson
- 7 When Eurovision hit a sour note
- 8 How I wrote a film script with Mark E Smith of The Fall
- 9 SNP politician apologises for claiming 'Scotland hates UK too' after Eurovision result
- 10 How the Greens are reshaping the left of British politics
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.