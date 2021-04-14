Government scraps LGBT advisory panel after three members quit
- Credit: PA
The government's LGBT panel has been scrapped after three members quit last month.
A government spokesperson said a replacement panel "will be set out in due course", the BBC has revealed.
Some members told the national broadcaster they were willing to stay on when their terms ended on March 31.
Panellists have also said they have not met with a senior government official since last year, although government sources say there has been communication with officials.
Equalities minister Liz Truss has now written to the remaining members thanking them for their "constructive input".
You may also want to watch:
In the letter, seen by the BBC, Liz Truss said: "I will also be shortly making an announcement concerning the International LGBT Conference and convening a new body that will take international LGBT rights forward."
The panel was set up as part of an LGBT Action Plan, established under Theresa May. It was to advise ministers "on issues and policies concerning lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people."
Most Read
- 1 A lesson from the last of Mainwaring's men
- 2 Nick Clegg says EU 'let itself and millions of Europeans' down over Covid vaccine programme
- 3 European Council president faces call to resign over 'Sofagate' incident
- 4 Scathing report accuses Boris Johnson of 'only caring for England'
- 5 The stench of scandal seeping out from Britain
- 6 Exports to EU increase in February after record fall
- 7 Tory anger as Labour to hold vote on establishing committee to investigate cronyism
- 8 How the vaccines have shifted opinions over Brexit
- 9 Former chief scientist accuses Boris Johnson of privatising NHS 'by stealth'
- 10 No 10 rewrote race disparity report, expert claims
Three advisers quit last month over the government's handling of LGBT rights and amid claims it was "dragging its feet" on a pledge to ban so-called conversion therapy.
The first to resign, Jayne Ozanne, accused ministers of creating a "hostile environment" for LGBT people.
She said it was "such a shame" that Truss was disbanding the advisory panel.
"It was a force for good, where the needs of LGBT people could be heard and understood.
"This does nothing to rebuild trust or reassure LGBT community of their grave concerns," she added in a Twitter message.
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who leads the all-party parliamentary group on Global LGBT+ rights, said government delays and inaction mean the prime minister is "in breach of promise on causes he supports".
"The government is led by one of the most socially liberal, live-and-let-live leaders in our history," he said, "yet it is making a series of unforced errors that will serve to wholly unnecessarily alienate LGBT+ people and do untold damage to his reputation".
Nancy Kelley, chief executive of campaign group Stonewall, who was one of the remaining panel members, said: "Many key commitments from the UK LGBT Action Plan remain incomplete, including delivering an effective ban on conversion therapy, and the pandemic has only deepened the inequalities LGBTQ people experience, particularly in mental health."
Stonewall was "keen to continue working with the government to progress LGBT+ rights", she added, and she urged the government to ensure the new advisory panel included experts on "both domestic and global LGBT+ policy".
In her letter to the panel, Truss said: "I am pressing ahead with our commitment to ban conversion therapy in order to protect LGBT people from these abhorrent practices. I look forward to announcing these measures shortly."
A government spokesman said: "The LGBT Advisory Panel was created under the previous administration and the term of all panel members ended on 31 March.
"The minister for Women & Equalities has written to panel members to thank them for their contributions, and plans for a replacement for the panel will be set out in due course."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.