News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Liz Truss tipped for promotion as Boris Johnson seeks to bring in more female ministers

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 10:28 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM January 25, 2021
Liz Truss in the House of Commons

Liz Truss in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Liz Truss is tipped to receive a more senior role in government after Boris Johnson seeks to promote more female ministers in the next reshuffle.

The international trade secretary is likely to join Kemi Badenoch, Lucy Frazer, Gillian Keegan and Victoria Atkins in receiving boosts in the next reshuffle, the Daily Mail reports.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick and policing minister Kit Malthouse are also favoured to be rewarded for their efforts defending the government in television interviews.

Johnson could also aim to quieten backbench rebellions by promoting lockdown critics Steve Baker and Sir Graham Brady.

As previously reported home secretary Priti Patel could be demoted in the move, while Sajid Javid could also return to cabinet.

The measures could come in June after local elections in May, and come after allies Carrie Symonds and Allegra Stratton encouraging the prime minister to refresh his top team.

A source told the newspaper: "Boris has a woman problem. The only way you solve that is to put more women in the top jobs".

Truss was rated the best-performing government minister by a recent poll of Tory members.

Last year she had been favoured for a demotion for defying an order to tweet support for Dominic Cummings.

You may also want to watch:

Boris Johnson
Elizabeth Truss
Allegra Stratton

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, speaking at Queen's University in Belfast. Photograph: L

Michel Barnier

Michel Barnier tells UK to be 'very careful' in Brexit diplomatic status...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament

Opinion

Fifteen ways to fix Britain

Ian Dunt

Author Picture Icon
Allegra Stratton, the face of Downing Street's new daily televised press briefings

Boris Johnson | Opinion

This chumocracy is costing our country

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 05/09/11 of a Edinburgh University building. Professor Peter Mathieson, principal a

Holyrood

Holyrood in talks with EU to extend Erasmus scheme to Scottish students

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus