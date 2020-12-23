Boris Johnson warned 'utterly unthinkable' to allow no-deal Brexit after chaos at Dover

Video

Published: 11:36 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 12:03 PM December 23, 2020

A former government adviser has urged Boris Johnson to secure a Brexit trade deal, warning scenes at Dover port could be repeated if does not.

Ex-Tony Blair adviser and The New European contributor Lord Andrew Adonis said the prospect of the British government "inflicting this state of chaos" was "utterly unthinkable".







Lord Adonis told the BBC it was "stock stone obvious" Johnson should use the next 48 hours to strike a trade agreement with the EU.

Touching on the scene of thousands of lorry drivers being stranded in Kent after France shut its borders to control the spread of a new strain of Covid-19, Lord Adonis said: "Given we now know what the impact is going to be on trade, on disruption, and the pressure this is going to cause at the ports, it is utterly unthinkable that the government should resile from agreeing a deal with the European Union in the next 48 hours.

"And, if they refuse to do a deal, we'll just see more of this chaos next week."

He added: "I'm afraid what the last 48 hours has shown is that the only people who suffer if we go it alone are the British people and for the British government to be inflicting a state of chaos on the British people is utterly unthinkable."

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: "Sadly, for this particular British government, it’s entirely thinkable...and doable, and defendable, and repeatable..."

Another asked: "How do you transform an incompetent government into a competent (and honest) one? Well nigh impossible. Those that voted for them, this is what they vote for."

A third added: "Some members of the Lords make contributions to the national debate on Brexit, positively sound arguments for UK long term prosperity. I wonder how Johnson's recent appointments, such as Lebedev can step up to the plate accordingly."

There are now eight day left for the UK and the EU to secure a trade agreement.