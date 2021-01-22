News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

DUP rejects claims it should have supported Theresa May's Brexit deal

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:04 PM January 22, 2021   
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and leader Arlene Foster in Downing Street

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and leader Arlene Foster in Downing Street - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The DUP has strongly rejected suggestions it should have supported Theresa May's Brexit deal, which would have provided a backstop and avoided the creation of the Northern Ireland protocol which was part of Boris Johnson's agreement.

Lord Dodds told the Belfast Telegraph: "Some people have mistakenly suggested that if Theresa May's backstop had been accepted, we could have avoided the problems we face today. Such an idea is wrong.

"The May backstop contained a regulatory border in the Irish Sea in exactly the same way as the protocol. Mrs May said that the rest of the UK would just tag along and keep its laws in step with the EU.

"That was not legally enforceable under the treaty and, politically, the Tory party would never have accepted such a scenario, as was demonstrated in the many rejections of her backstop by her own party.

"Likewise, the May backstop had Northern Ireland in EU customs union rules with a temporary add-on of Great Britain being tacked on. That would never have survived under May's successor, even if it had squeaked through her own party."

Dodds said that the backstop would have also taken Northern Ireland on a similar path - locked into a separate agreement from Britain.

You may also want to watch:

"Not a single unionist party in the Assembly supported the backstop because they could see it as being the prototype of exactly the same arrangements as we have today," he said.

"It set in international law the principle that Northern Ireland would be subject to EU laws like the protocol.

Most Read

  1. 1 This chumocracy is costing our country
  2. 2 Bob Geldof takes swipe at No 10 saying 'lying is second nature' to them
  3. 3 Jacob Rees-Mogg says it's 'all the EU's fault' musicians can't tour Europe
  1. 4 Fifteen ways to fix Britain
  2. 5 Tory MP complains 'less scrutiny of trade deals' than when UK was in EU
  3. 6 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
  4. 7 Piers Morgan tells Gavin Williamson to resign for being a 'catastrophe'
  5. 8 Poll finds Brexit-backing Wales would vote to rejoin EU
  6. 9 Government accused of 'foolishly gambling' on Trump agreeing post-Brexit mini deal before exit
  7. 10 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?

"Fundamentally, regardless of what the parties in Northern Ireland thought, Mrs May's deal couldn't even gain the support of her own party.

"The backstop would have led us to the same position as we are in today, just at a different speed."

DUP
Brexit

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel

Priti Patel | Video

Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Roger Daltrey on the stage ahead of Take That performance at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, Royal

Brexit | Video

Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons

Prime Minister's Questions | Video

PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon | Video

‘Don’t haste ye back’ - Nicola Sturgeon's perfect farewell message to...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus