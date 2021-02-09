Brexit negotiator urges EU to adopt 'different spirit'
- Credit: PA
The UK's chief Brexit negotiator has called for the EU to adopt a 'different spirit' during discussions over issues between Westminster and Brussels.
Shortages on some food products have been experienced in Northern Ireland, businesses have struggled with red tape and Brussels recently threatened to override part of a post-Brexit agreement on the region to impose controls on coronavirus vaccines.
Lord Frost said: “I think the EU is still adjusting somewhat, as we thought they might, to the existence of a genuinely independent actor in their neighbourhood.”
The trade deal negotiator listed “niggling border issues”, such as Brussels’ decision to place barriers on live UK shellfish exports, and a likely request to delay ratifying the deal.
“I think it’s been more than bumpy to be honest in the last six weeks.
You may also want to watch:
“I think it’s been problematic,” he told the Lords European Union Committee.
“It is going to require a different spirit probably from the EU but I’m sure we are going to see that and see some of this subside as we go forward.”
Most Read
- 1 Michael Gove calls for 'reset' and 'refinement' of one-month-old Brexit deal
- 2 George Eustice claims EU 'unexpectedly' changed its position on shellfish
- 3 Angela Merkel ally says UK coronavirus strategy has 'caused endless suffering'
- 4 Boris Johnson facing Tory rebellion over post-Brexit trade bill
- 5 Tory anger after ministers attempt to stop genocide vote
- 6 Green Party becomes third biggest Westminster party in Ipsos Mori poll
- 7 Government-funded body launches investigation after employee spends £6,000 on chocolate over Christmas
- 8 Brexit 'considerably worse than feared', says JD Sports boss
- 9 Rachel Johnson: My Brexit revelation and biggest lockdown frustration
- 10 British newspapers call for probe into Cabinet Office FOI unit after journalists have requests blocked
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove compared the situation to the “increased level of turbulence” at the take-off of a flight but said he was confident the two sides will reach the “gin and tonic and peanuts stage”.
“But then eventually you reach a cruising altitude and the crew tell you to take your seatbelts off, and enjoy a gin and tonic and some peanuts,” he added.
“We’re not at the gin and tonic and peanuts stage yet but I’m confident we will be.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.