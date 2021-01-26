Video

Published: 8:49 AM January 26, 2021

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has caused hilarity after a jibe in which he likened Lorraine Kelly to "Priti Patel with a brain".

Morgan was tipped by the Daily Star to become the UK's next prime minister, prompting the breakfast show presenter to look for potential ministers in his cabinet.

As Kelly said she had a "no nonsense" approach, Morgan joked she would be like the home secretary but "with a brain".

It resulted in Kelly letting out a raucous laugh, as co-presenter Susanna Reid rolled her eyes.

"Can you imagine what those cabinet meetings would be like with Piers in charge?" asked Reid.

"I can think seven or eight of them that I would fire straight away," said Morgan, over the current ministers. "The weird thing is Boris Johnson never fires anyone, have you noticed? No matter how bad this pandemic has gone in terms of government handling - nobody loses their job.

"Gavin Williamson, worst education secretary in living memory, still doesn't lose his job."

One viewer remarked: "I would take Lorraine over that clown Priti Patel as home secretary any day of the week".

Yvonne Burdett remarked: "Piers Morgan doesn't often make me laugh and very rarely watch him, but I've just spilt my coffee."