Lorry drivers hit with £32,000 in fines since end of Brexit transition period
- Credit: PA
Lorry drivers passing through Kent have been issued with more than £32,000 in fines since the end of the Brexit transition period.
Under the new Brexit deal that came into effect on January 1, hauliers must have the correct permit to enter Kent on their way into mainland Europe.
However, scores of drivers have not, while others breached traffic orders by trying to take shortcuts to skip queues, leading to 113 fines and £32,100 worth of fines being issued by January 6.
Drivers also required a negative Covid test to enter France.
Police said at least 84 enforcement notices had been issued to drivers entering the county without a Kent Access Permit (KAP).
You may also want to watch:
Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix: "Although the volume of freight leaving the UK is typically low at this time of year, the total number of fines issued is still a small percentage of the freight movements that have already been carried out."
There were concerns Kent would see a repeat of the disruption that followed the closure of the border due to the new coronavirus variant.
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Cummings signals intention to 'oust' Remainer civil servants in vengeful tweet
- 2 Boris Johnson overheard saying Scotland would not have Covid vaccine if Nicola Sturgeon were in charge
- 3 UK politicians react to Donald Trump protesters storming Congress
- 4 Tory peer urges Boris Johnson to scrap EU worker and environmental protections now Brexit is done
- 5 Leavers in Spain mocked after complaining Brexit leaves them without UK television
- 6 Comedian delivers brilliant response to Brexiteers enraged over his Nigel Farage joke
- 7 Jacob Rees-Mogg spotted breaking Covid rules after crossing tiers to attend mass
- 8 Tory politician under fire after comparing US protests to Brexit
- 9 Priti Patel confronted by Sky News presenter after failure to denounce Donald Trump
- 10 Piers Morgan delivers brilliant quip to Tory minister who struggles to explain government's airport testing regime
French president Emmanuel Macron shut the Eurotunnel for 48 hours on December 20, leaving, at one stage, about 5,000 lorries piled up on Kent roads and at Manston airport.
The KAP - unofficially dubbed the Kermit after the famous Muppet character - is to confirm drivers have correct documents for EU import controls before they reach Kent.
Each permit lasts 24 hours and HGV drivers need a new one each time they travel through Kent to the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel and on to the EU.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.