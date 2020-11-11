Video
Historian exasperated as Brexiteer likens Joe Biden support for Ireland to IRA sympathy
- Credit: Channel 5
Historian Dan Snow has been left with his head in his hands after a Brexiteer made comparisons between Joe Biden's support for the Good Friday Agreement and American support for the IRA.
Lowri Turner -a former journalist and television presenter - appeared on the Jeremy Vine on 5 show to say that Biden was "not helpful" for Brexit because he has "Irish ascendance" before referencing that "America is a big funder, back in the day, of the IRA."
She explained: "There are a lot of people with Irish descendants in America who want a united a Ireland, and of course Brexit gets in the way of that.
"So I think that Joe Biden should perhaps think about that this was a democratic moment in the UK, and although it was a tight race - as his race has been - Brexit won and perhaps he should respect that this is going to happen".
As Snow kept his head in his hands, she continued: "We should be some degree of an equal partnership, we shouldn't have another country, albeit the size of America, telling the British people what to do".
Turner claimed it was "very irritating" that "America is throwing its weight around when it's got very little to do with them" and it was a "British issue that should be sorted by the British government because the British people voted".
But Snow pointed out the Brexiteers did not seem so annoyed when the existing US president interfered to shout about how great Brexit would be and how he would be giving a deal, something Turner acknowledge was "not helpful".
"It wasn't was it?
"We used to have one of the biggest economies in the world, we had one of the highest public satisfaction ratings in the world, that the Economist newspaper said that we were one of the most important soft powers in the world.
"There was nothing we needed, we were winning, and we put a hand-grenade down our trousers. And you're right we lost, trust me I know we lost.
"But it's an ongoing catastrophe, we can't reverse the decision, but it's a catastrophe".
